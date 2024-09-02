Kelani Jordan Retains Women's North American Title At WWE NXT No Mercy

Kelani Jordan retained her NXT North American Women's Championship during "WWE NXT" No Mercy. Jordan locked up with Wendy Choo to settle their differences shown on TV over the past few weeks, in what became far from a walk over for the defending champion.

Jordan had to endure and outlast venomous and calculated offense from her challenger, as one could have expected following the recent blindsided attacks from the challenger leading into Sunday's event. And it even appeared as though she would lose her title as the closing stretch saw Choo locking in a snug sleeper hold. However, Jordan refused to submit and fought her way out of the hold, landing forearm strikes before going up top to land a 450 splash and secure the win by pinfall after 13 minutes. As the defending champion slipped out of the ring to celebrate, Tatum Paxley emerged in the ring to put the fallen challenger to sleep and close out the segment.

Sunday's defense was Jordan's fourth during her 85 days and counting as the inaugural North American Women's Champion.

