WWE NXT Deadline Main Event & Opener Announced, Reported Match Order & Times Revealed

"WWE NXT" Deadline is scheduled to air live from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and with kickoff fast approaching, details regarding the card order have been confirmed. According to "NXT's" social media and Fightful Select, "Deadline" is set to open with the Men's Iron Survivor match, with the Women's Iron Survivor match taking the coveted main event spot.

WWE confirmed the special switch in match order on X, formerly known as Twitter, mere minutes before the show is slated to begin at 6PM Eastern. Fans rejoiced in the comments, with one applauding NXT head Shawn Michaels and another rejoicing that Trick Williams and Ridge Holland did not hold the main event slot.

BREAKING: The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge will OPEN #WWEDeadline, and the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will CLOSE the show.#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/EX84amRSPr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2024

"Fightful Select's" recent post also corroborates this new card order development. After the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge opens the show, Lola Vice and Jaida Parker will take each other on in an Underground Match. Next, Fraxiom will put up the "NXT" Tag Team Championships against Myles Borne and Tavion Height. After that, the "NXT" Championship will be contested between current champion Trick Williams and challenger Ridge Holland. The Women's Iron Survivor challenge is projected to end the show.

Both Iron Survivor Challenges will take 30 minutes. Vice and Parker are expected to fight for 12 minutes, and the "NXT" Tag Team Championship match is slated to take 18 minutes. The "NXT" Championship contest is also expected to last 18 minutes. Matt Bloom, Fit Finlay, Steve Corino, Terry Taylor, and Johnny Moss are the listed producers for the show's matches.