WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Three Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

"NXT" Deadline promised to be a chaotic end to WWE's premium live event schedule for 2023, with two Iron Survivor matches and multiple title bouts headlining the card in Bridgeport, CT on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the black-and-gold brand, the major moments — including a big return, a title change, and a new affiliation in the women's division — all managed to fall flat due to the rushed nature of the three-hour event.

The opening bout of the evening saw Dragon Lee capture his first piece of gold under the WWE umbrella, defeating Dominik Mysterio in an entertaining back-and-forth contest to claim the "NXT" North American title. The only issue was the closing sequence, which saw a couple of awkward moments from both competitors leading to a completely underwhelming finish, which wasn't aided by any means due to the lack of excitement at the commentary desk. There was some speculation that Mysterio may have suffered an injury down the home stretch, leading to the clunkiness, but regardless, the commentary duo of Booker T and Vic Joseph did very little to put over the luchador's milestone.

Two other big moments on the Deadline card came in the women's division, with the return of Cora Jade — which had been heavily speculated — coming and going within 30 seconds and commentary failing to put over the significance of her appearance, despite that she's been gone for the past several months. As one of the major stars of the "NXT" brand, Jade's comeback saw her lay out women's champion Lyra Valkyria before holding the title above her head, a moment that was met with complete apathy from Booker and Joseph.

Kiana James also scored a major upset victory at Deadline, defeating former champion Roxanne Perez inside a steel cage after assistance from Izzi Dame. However, the heel turn and fresh allegiance received no reaction from the live crowd in Conneticut due to the fact Dame has only made one appearance on "NXT's" weekly programming, predominantly working live events and the streaming "LVL Up" show since making her debut earlier this year.

Even the opening segment, which saw CM Punk and Shawn Michaels tease the potential of the Chicago native signing with NXT, was cut off without any genuine progression between the two legendary stars, while the close of the event saw Carmelo Hayes seeming to sneak up behind Trick Williams as he faced down Ilja Dragunov, only for the show to go off the air before there was any further tease or development in that long-running storyline.

Why were there so many rushed sequences that fell flat? Who knows, but it made for an awkward premium live event and put a damper on several important moments.

Written by Liam O'Loughlin