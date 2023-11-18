WWE NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut In Match Against Dragon Lee On WWE SmackDown

Though his request to "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to exact revenge on Santos Escobar for his attack on Rey Mysterio was ultimately denied, Dragon Lee was given an opportunity to impress Mysterio and showcase lucha libre against Axiom, who made his main roster debut.

Axiom, a former "WWE NXT" UK Heritage Cup winner (as his previous character, A-Kid), put on an impressive showing, exchanging submission attempts, dropkicks, and various aerial assaults with Lee, and nearly won the match after a top rope Spanish Fly. Lee would answer with a single arm powerbomb and a running knee before hitting the Operación Dragon to earn the win.

The notion of Lee potentially aiding Mysterio in his ongoing spat against Escobar looms large moving forward, as members of the lWo choose sides — though so far, its heavily weighed against the former leader of Legado del Fantasma. As for Axiom, it's likely back to "NXT" for the time being, with his performance tonight boosting his stock overall, though it's always possible he's been officially called up.