Trick Williams Believes He And This Fellow WWE NXT Star 'Just Click'

The evolution of Trick Williams from a bodyguard-style position to a prominent fixture on "WWE NXT" has been one of the great stories in 2023, with the charismatic former college football player developing both inside and outside of the ring.

Throughout his time with the company, Williams has been closely linked with Carmelo Hayes, a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion, and during a recent episode of the "Under The Ring" podcast, he delved into his relationship with Hayes.

"Carmelo is my dog," he said. "I moved around and played different sports, I like different music ... but no matter what I mention, Carmelo Hayes knows the same stuff that I know. We show up for a show on Tuesday and we don't talk about anything -– wear what you feel like wearing and I'll do the same and we will both come in with a similar colour, similar style of jacket. We just click, we have always clicked and it couldn't have been a better pairing."

The understanding on a personal level between both members of "Trick Melo Gang" has translated to plenty of highlights on WWE over the past two years. At 29 years of age and with plenty of upside, Williams is seen as one of the brightest talents within WWE's developmental system.

While the early stages of their partnership saw Hayes at the forefront, Williams will get a chance to grow his stock at NXT Deadline on December 9 as he will be part of the Iron Survivor Challenge match against Bron Breakker, Dijak, Josh Briggs, and one unnamed star.

