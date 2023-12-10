Dragon Lee Defeats Dominik Mysterio, Wins NXT North American Title At Deadline

Dragon Lee earned his first piece of gold in WWE, capturing the "NXT" North American Title against Dominik Mysterio in a back-and-forth opening bout on Saturday night's Deadline premium live event in Bridgeport, CT.

After being walked out by Hall of Famer and the father of his opponent, Rey Mysterio, Lee soaked in the enormity of the moment, before chants of "We want Mami" erupted throughout the arena for the absent Rhea Ripley, who was not by her partner's side for a rare occasion. Mysterio would take over in the early stages of the match after wrapping Lee up on the top rope and dropping him with a DDT on the apron, with the challenger showing the effects with blood coming from his mouth after the two nasty bumps.

Mysterio executed the Three Amigos, paying homage to the late Eddie Guerrero, but could only garner a two-count, with the presence of his father at ringside only fueling the champion in his latest defense. Lee would regain the momentum after nailing a double stomp onto the ring apron, before doubling up with the same maneuver inside the ring for a near-fall. Mysterio would earn two near-falls of his own, but a 619 attempt backfired and allowed Lee to hit a powerbomb for yet another two-count.

Lee would finally score the pinfall victory after hitting his finisher and he celebrated with his mentor at ringside, while Dominik scampered up the ramp holding his jaw.