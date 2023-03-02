Dominik Mysterio Has Talked With Vickie Guerrero About Current WWE Storyline

Dominik Mysterio has not been subtle with his Eddie Guerrero references since becoming a member of The Judgment Day.

Be it referring to Rhea Ripley as his "Mami" or adopting Eddie's mannerisms, fashion sense, and mullet, Mysterio has exuded swagger that would have made his late storyline dad proud.

Although fans on social media have been digging Mysterio's new persona, the Dominik-Eddie comparisons have drawn the ire of the Guerrero family on social media. Shaul Guerrero, Eddie's daughter, referred to the WWE storyline as "seriously stupid," and Vickie Guerrero, Eddie's widow, flat out said that Mysterio "will never be Eddie in any shape or form" and that fans comparing her husband to Rey Mysterio's son is "plain disrespectful."

It's seems likely Vickie was playing into the fan backlash with those comments, seeing as Mysterio apparently got her blessing to emulate Eddie. During his recent appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Mysterio was asked if he's had a chance to discuss his on-screen metamorphosis with Vickie.

"Yes, but very little," Mysterio replied. "I get goosebumps every time I talk about him. I understand that in no way, shape, or form do I hold a candle to this man — be it in-ring or anything he's done. I understand that. That said, I use everything to my advantage. Obviously, the people hate it, and they hate me for doing it.

"At the end of the day, that's Uncle Eddie, that's dad. In WWE storyline, that's my dad. So, I'm going to steal whatever I can and I'm gonna use it to my advantage."