More Questions Than Answers After Carmelo Hayes' WWE NXT Deadline Win Over Lexis King

Carmelo Hayes has attempted to further silence the doubters and prove his innocence regarding the attack on Trick Williams, picking up a hard-fought victory over Lexis King at Saturday night's "NXT" Deadline premium live event.

Before the match, Hayes appeared in a brief backstage segment with Williams, who told his long-time partner to "get the job done" against the "NXT" newcomer. King would dominate a large portion of the match, using his size advantage to full effect, before injuring his hand while attempting a chop and hitting the ring post. Despite being hampered by the injury, the second-generation superstar would stay on top, targeting the midsection of the former "NXT" Champion with a number of power moves and back breakers.

Down the home stretch, King offered a handshake to Hayes, who flipped him off in return and took advantage with a flurry of strikes and his trademark, high-octane offense. King would nail a jackhammer for a two-count, before Hayes regained composure and pulled off his Nothing But Net legdrop finisher for the pinfall triumph.

After the match, King would claim his own innocence regarding the recent attack on Williams, as well as thanking Hayes for giving him a spotlight on a major show.

Hayes and Williams embraced once again backstage after the match, with the latter set to compete in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline against Bron Breakker, Dijak, Josh Briggs, and Tyler Bate in an attempt to earn a shot at the "NXT" Championship.