CM Punk Appears Alongside Shawn Michaels To Open WWE NXT Deadline

CM Punk has officially made the rounds across all WWE shows, appearing alongside Shawn Michaels at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut at "WWE NXT" Deadline, an appearance he had teased earlier in the day. Punk and Michaels opened the premium live event with the showrunner bringing out the recently returned star to a raucous crowd. Punk stopped to do the "Heartbreak Kid's" signature pose on the ramp before heading to the ring and embracing Michaels.

Punk said it was cool to be able to take a selfie with someone who he grew up watching like others in the locker room have been doing with him. The two joked and Punk joked about joining "NXT." Punk's music then hit and the segment ended. He is set to make his decision on what brand he will officially be signed to on the December 11 episode of "WWE Raw."

Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago last month after being fired from AEW and has teased signing with all three brands. According to reports on his deal, it's believed to be several years in length, though it's not confirmed if he'll be wrestling a full-time schedule.