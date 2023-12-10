Trick Williams Comes From Behind To Win Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Trick Williams pulled out a victory over the four other men in the Iron Survivor Challenge bout during "WWE NXT's" Deadline premium live event in impressive fashion, scoring a flurry of falls to come out as the victor with only seconds on the clock. Dijak started off the match against Josh Briggs, with Tyler Bate, Williams, and Bron Breakker to follow. Dijak was the first to score a point. Breakker also had an impressive showing during the match, hitting three spears in a row to get three falls. The match also saw interference, with Eddie Thorpe appearing to stare down Dijak. At one point when points between the competitors were adding up, Dijak and Briggs teamed up for a pair of moonsaults in an attempt to tie things up.

After getting pinned numerous times and spending time in the penalty box, and even eating a spear from Breakker through the barricade, it was Williams' flurry of offense that earned him the victory. Williams moves on to "NXT's" New Year's Evil event to challenge for the "NXT" title.