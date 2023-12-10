Kiana James Beats Roxanne Perez (Due To A Late Assist) In WWE NXT Deadline Cage Match

Kiana James has recorded arguably the biggest win of her young WWE career, pinning former "NXT" champion Roxanne Perez in a steel cage match at Saturday night's Deadline premium live event in Bridgeport, CT.

James received a special entrance, arriving in an SUV with her own personal security, before both women kicked off the clash with fast-paced action. It would be Perez who put the surroundings to good use, driving her opponent into the cage before nailing a low dropkick on James into the steel. The heel would soon take over control, driving Perez into the cage on multiple occasions in quick succession and slowing the pace right down, neutralizing the high-octane style of the former champion and showing off her power advantage.

"The Prodigy" would begin to show her new-found aggression later in the bout, earning a couple of near-falls, before climbing to the top of the steel structure where she was met by James. After a back-and-forth strike exchange, Perez would end up on the receiving-end of a powerbomb from the top-rope for a close two-count. James slammed Perez into the cage twice but the latter countered with a Pop-Rox for another near-fall.

Down the home stretch, James would bring a steel chair into the mix, before interference from Izzi Dame on the outside would see Perez suffer a pinfall defeat as the heels stood tall to conclude proceedings.

Dame recently competed in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and appears to have aligned with James moving forward.