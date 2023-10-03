WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

Last month, WWE announced the return of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, and first-round matches are finally set to begin on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT." Ahead of the tournament kicking off, the company unveiled the official bracket for this year. In the first round, Kelani Jordan will take on Izzi Dame, Arianna Grace will wrestle Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer and Lola Vice will face off, and Karmen Petrovic will challenge Jaida Parker. As of now, it's unclear which of these matches is set to take place on tonight's "NXT."

Almost all of the names in this year's tournament are relative newcomers to the industry, beginning their careers in either 2022 or 2023. The exception is Grace, who got her start in independent wrestling several years back before signing with WWE in 2022. Additionally, Jordan is coming off an appearance on the WWE NXT No Mercy pre-show, giving her some slight momentum. Though she lost to Blair Davenport, it was likely the biggest platform any of the eight participants have had thus far in their WWE careers.

Last year, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women's Breakout Tournament, defeating Kiana James, Lash Legend, and finally Tiffany Stratton in the finals. Following her tournament victory, Perez went on to win the "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade before later going on to feud against Jade. Though she lost to Perez in the finals last year, Stratton would eventually go on to win the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship. She held the title from April 1 until losing to Becky Lynch on the September 12 edition of "NXT," signaling big things for whoever makes it to the final round of the Breakout Tournament.