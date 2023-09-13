2023 Women's Breakout Tournament Announced On WWE NXT

The up-and-coming women of "WWE NXT" are getting another chance to make their mark on the developmental brand.

On this week's edition of "WWE NXT," WWE announced that there will be another "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament at some point in the future. Details are currently scarce, but WWE aired a graphic during the program that said the tournament ise "coming soon."

Last year's "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament saw Roxanne Perez defeat current "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in the finals. Should she succeed in her defense against Becky Lynch, it is entirely possible that Stratton will defend her title against the winner of the tournament, if past tournaments are any indication. The stakes for this year's tournament have not been made clear.

The men's division has also competed in breakout tournaments, with the initial tournament in 2019 won by Jordan Myles (better known as ACH) and the 2021 tournament by current "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes.