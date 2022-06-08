The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament finals were tonight during WWE NXT 2.0.

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the first NXT Women’s Breakout winner. Perez earned a contract and can cash in for the NXT Women’s Championship at any time.

To get to the finals, Perez had defeated Kiana James in the first round and Lash Legend in the semi-finals.

Perez made her official WWE NXT 2.0 debut on the April 20 edition. Perez was signed in the same mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that also featured Henley, James, Bianca Carelli, and Channing Lauren.

Stratton replaced Nikkita Lyons in the tournament and defeated Fallon Henley in the semi-finals.

The inaugural tournament began on the May 10 episode of NXT 2.0. Arianna Grace, Tatum Paxley, and Sloane Jacobs also participated in the tournament.

Below are highlights from the match:

