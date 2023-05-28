Tiffany Stratton Wins Women's Championship At NXT Battleground

At the young age of 24, Tiffany Stratton successfully fulfilled her destiny in just her 26th televised WWE match, winning the NXT Women's Championship during tonight's NXT Battleground premium live event.

Defeating Lyra Valkyria in the show's co-main event, Stratton landed her signature "Prettiest Moonsault Ever" to close the deal, successfully winning the women's title tournament in the process. Along her way to victory, Stratton defeated former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, along with former Toxic Attraction member and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin. Valkyria on the other hand defeated Cora Jade and Kiana James in order to earn her spot in tonight's match.

The newly crowned Stratton had previously only wrestled in one championship match, falling to former champion Indi Hartwell at NXT Stand and Deliver in a six-way ladder match to crown a new champion after Perez had to relinquish her belt. The most recent history of the title has been very bleak, with both previous champions having to let go of their title without losing it in a match, with both Hartwell and Perez suffering medical issues ending their short reigns.

As for what's next for the 17th NXT Women's Champion, Stratton has plenty of potential new faces as opponents, with NXT set to host their next PLE in Cedar Park, Texas on Sunday, July 30. NXT Battleground also revealed that the mysterious female attacker would be revealed during this Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT, with that person set to have plenty of upset women looking to find out who it is.