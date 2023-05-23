Lyra Valkyria And Tiffany Stratton Advance To WWE NXT Women's Title Tournament Final

Upon Indi Hartwell's relinquishment of the "NXT" Women's Championship, WWE sought out to crown a new titleholder in her place. As such, WWE set up an eight-woman tournament to determine Hartwell's successor. After the conclusion of the first round, only four women remained: Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, and Cora Jade.

The semifinals of the tournament unraveled during Tuesday's edition of "NXT." While Valkyria took on Jade in the opening contest, Stratton and Perez met in the main event of the show. Jade unloaded a strong offense in the early portion of the first match, but Valkyria fought back to deliver a roundhouse kick for the win. After the match, though, Jade attacked Valkyria's knee with a kendo stick.

Later in the evening, Stratton and Perez battled to secure the second spot in the tournament final. Both women put forth strong efforts, but it was Stratton who pulled through with the victory after landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Stratton and Valkyria then stood over the vacant title. As Perez made her way up the entrance ramp in the background, she was beaten down by an unknown, masked assailant.

Nevertheless, Stratton will now move on to face Valkyria in the "NXT" Women's Championship tournament final, which is set to take place at "NXT" Battleground on Sunday. The Battleground event will feature three other title matches, including Carmelo Hayes versus Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship, and Wes Lee versus Tyler Bate versus Joe Gacy for the "NXT" North American Championship. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) will also defend their "NXT" Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers.