Roxanne Perez Secures Semifinal Berth In WWE NXT Women's Title Tournament

Roxanne Perez is one step closer to regaining the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship.

During Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Perez punched her ticket to the semifinals of the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament after defeating Jacy Jayne in a quarterfinals match. The closing moments of the contest saw Perez duck out of the way of a kick from Jayne before delivering a kick of her own and following it up with her Pop Rox finisher.

Perez will face Tiffany Stratton in the semifinals on next Tuesday's show. Stratton staked her claim after overcoming Gigi Dolin last week. On the other side of the bracket, Perez's former best friend Cora Jade will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria.