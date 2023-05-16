WWE NXT Live Coverage (05/16) - The Supernova Sessions Returns, Two NXT Women's Title Tournament Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on May 16, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The tournament to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion continues with two quarter-final matches tonight, as Roxanne Perez collides with Jacy Jayne, and Cora Jade goes one-on-one with Fallon Henley. The winners will join Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria respectively in the semi-finals next week. The title has been vacant since Indi Hartwell relinquished it a couple of weeks ago due to an ankle injury and a call-up to the main roster as part of "WWE Raw".

Noam Dar will be hosting "The Supernova Sessions", with Dragon Lee as his special guest after inviting him to appear last week. The reigning "NXT" Heritage Champion has encountered Lee on a few occasions over the past little while, including costing him a match with JD McDonagh on the May 2 edition of "NXT".

Additionally, The Dyad look to seek retribution on The Creed Brothers. The two teams came face-to-face last week after Brutus and Julius appeared to prevent their Diamond Mine teammate Ivy Nile from beating down Ava after she blindsided her during Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid's match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Gallus.