'InDex' Reunites As Indi Hartwell Wins WWE NXT Women's Championship At Stand & Deliver

"WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver saw its first title change go down in the very first match of the main show, as Indi Hartwell climbed the ladder to finally become "NXT" Women's Champion. And she did it with a little bit of help from her storyline husband, Dexter Lumis, reuniting one of "NXT's" most beloved on-screen couples.

The match, which also involved reigning champion Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark, had many twists and turns, including a returning Jacy Jayne preventing her former Toxic Attraction partner, Dolin, from winning the title. In the end, however, Hartwell was alone in the ring, a ladder directly under the championship — but she was having trouble climbing due to the physical strain from a contest full of big spots and brutal crash landings. Enter Lumis, who slid into the ring between Hartwell's legs, lifted her on his shoulders, and helped her climb the ladder to retrieve the belt she had so long been denied.

Hartwell and Lumis were the centerpiece of perhaps the last great "NXT" storyline before its transition to "NXT 2.0" in 2021. Indeed, their on-screen wedding (which, in a shocking upset, actually went off as planned) was the final segment of the very first episode of "2.0." Lumis, however, was released from WWE months later, and Hartwell hadn't seen much success in his absence — she was only part of the Stand & Deliver ladder match after winning a "last chance" opportunity. Lumis and Hartwell briefly reunited upon Lumis' return to the company in August, but the story of "InDex" has not been revisited since — until now. It remains to be seen whether Lumis, who has been a "WWE Raw" star since his return, spends more time in "NXT" going forward, or if he, like running buddy Johnny Gargano, was merely here for his "NXT" swan song.