WWE NXT Live Coverage (04/11) - Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Women's Tag Team Title Bout, We Hear From Cora Jade And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on April 11, 2023!

The new number one contender for Carmelo Hayes' "NXT" Championship will be determined tonight, as Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh will square off with two other Superstars who have yet to be named. The winner of the bout will battle Hayes at the upcoming NXT Spring Breakin' special in what will be his first defense.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be putting their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time as they collide with Fallon Henley and Kiana James in a rematch from NXT Stand & Deliver. It will be interesting to see if Henley and James will be able to act as a cohesive unit given the recent tension between the two as a result of James tumultuous relationship with Henley's ally, Brooks Jensen.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Tiffany Stratton will be going one-on-one with rising talent Sol Ruca. Stratton most recently battled Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Gigi Dolin and newly crowned "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell in a Ladder Match for the previously mentioned title at Stand & Deliver.

Following a heated confrontation last week, Ilja Dragunov will be going head-to-head with Von Wagner. If Wagner loses the bout, then his associate Mr. Stone will be leaving him. Stone has been vocal about the fact that he has become frustrated with the recent losses Wagner has accumulated over the past few weeks, which has caused immense tension between the two.

Additionally, Cora Jade will be speaking for the first time since making her shocking return last week and blindsiding the aforementioned Hartwell after she successfully retained her title against Zoey Stark. Duke Hudson will also be honored by Chase U in an MVP Ceremony for his integrity and loyalty to the school