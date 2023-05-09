Tiffany Stratton And Lyra Valkyria Advance In WWE NXT Women's Title Tournament

In the wake of her main roster call-up, Indi Hartwell relinquished her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship last week, which meant that someone else must now step up in her place. On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," an eight-woman tournament began as WWE looks to crown its new "NXT" Women's Champion at Battleground later this month. Tuesday night, two women moved on to the semifinals.

In the opening match of the evening, Tiffany Stratton took on former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin in the first quarterfinal matchup of the tournament. Dolin put up a valiant effort, but in the end, Stratton landed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure the victory. Later in the show, Lyra Valkyria punched her own ticket to the semifinals as she defeated Kiana James with a spinning back heel kick.

The other two opening-round matches will take place on next week's episode of "NXT." The left side of the bracket will see Roxanne Perez battle Jacy Jayne while Cora Jade and Fallon Henley face off in the other first-round match.