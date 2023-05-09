WWE NXT Live Coverage (05/09) - Bron Breakker Vs. Trick Williams, NXT Tag Team Title Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on May 9, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Bron Breakker came up short against "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes in a title match at "NXT" Spring Breakin' two weeks ago and blindsided both Hayes and his ally Trick Williams following the conclusion of the bout. In the process, Breakker delivered a spear to Hayes that sent him crashing through the set of the show. An outraged Williams has been looking to get his hands on Breakker since, and tonight, he will have the chance to do just that as the pair look to settle their issues in the squared circle.

Two quarterfinal matches for the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament are set for tonight as the event kicks off, with Lyra Valkyria facing Kiana James, and Tiffany Stratton colliding with Gigi Dolin. The "NXT" Women's Championship was vacated by Indi Hartwell last week as a result of her call up to "WWE Raw" during the WWE Draft and a recent ankle injury she sustained.

Speaking of James', Brooks Jensen will be teaming with Josh Briggs to square off with rising stars Tank Ledger and Hank Walker. Jensen's rocky relationship with James came to a halt at Spring Breakin' after the duo lost to Briggs and Fallon Henley in a mixed tag team match, and he subsequently reunited with Briggs and Henley.

The "NXT" Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as reigning titleholders Gallus will be defending against The Dyad. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid secured their spot in the match after their fellow Schism teammate Joe Gacy defeated Joe Coffey last week. Tyler Bate will also be going one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey after becoming involved in the ongoing issues between Dempsey, Drew Gulak, and North American Champion Wes Lee.

Additionally, tonight marks the return of "Hard-Hitting Home Truths" as Nathan Frazer brings back his talk show following its debut on the April 18 episode of "NXT". Eddy Thorpe will be returning to televised action for the first time since April 11 as he takes on former Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp. Ilja Dragunov is also set to go head-to-head with Dijak following weeks of animosity between the pair while Chase U's Duke Hudson looks to continue racking up wins as he squares off with Javier Bernal.