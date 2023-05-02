Indi Hartwell Vacates NXT Women's Title, Tournament Set To Crown New Champ

With a new beginning, comes a bittersweet ending for Indi Hartwell. During Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Hartwell closed the show with major news. After receiving her main roster call-up at the WWE Draft, Hartwell will head to "Raw" next Monday without her "NXT" Women's Championship, as she has officially relinquished the title.

As a result, a tournament will begin next week in an effort to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion. The finals will then culminate at "NXT" Battleground on Sunday, May 28. The competitors in the tournament have yet to be revealed, but the announcement sure sparked high interest, as the entire "NXT" women's locker room brawled over the title after Hartwell left it sitting in the ring.

Hartwell also noted that she suffered a high ankle sprain during her title defense against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez last week.