Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Called Up From NXT On First Night Of WWE Draft

The "NXT" women's division looks to be getting a makeover, as Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn are now members of WWE's main roster. During the first night of the WWE Draft on Friday's episode of "SmackDown", the current "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were the fifteenth overall pick of the draft and were assigned to the blue brand while the reigning "NXT" Women's Champion was drafted to the red brand as the sixteenth overall pick.

Fyre and Dawn spoke to McKenzie Mitchell surrounded by their fellow "NXT" superstars at the WWE Performance Center after finding out they had been drafted to "SmackDown". While doing so, the duo was confronted by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who requested a shot at the "NXT" Women's Tag Titles on next Tuesday's edition of "NXT." Fyre and Dawn confidently accepted the challenge.