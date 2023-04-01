Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn Win WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles At Stand & Deliver

New "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned today during the "NXT" PLE, Stand & Deliver. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Fallon Henley and Kiana James to become the new champions. It was a combination of a backstabber and swanton bomb from Fyre and Dawn that got them the pinfall. The win marks Fyre and Dawn's first title reign.

Before losing Saturday, James and Henley were the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions since defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at "NXT" Vengeance Day back in February. It was the first time that either have held gold.

Fyre is a former WWE "NXT UK" Women's Champion, she held the title for over 600 days. She went under the ring name Kay Lee Ray. Dawn was also in the now-defunct "NXT UK" promotion and this win marks the first time she has held a WWE Champion. While the two are a tag team now, they were longtime rivals. The two started to feud on "NXT," when Dawn made her return to WWE programming on November 15, 2022, and cost Fyre a chance at the "NXT" Women's Championship. A month later in December at "NXT" Deadline, Dawn defeated Fyre in a wild match that included "black blood" pouring out of the mouth of the referee. Earlier this year, on the January 3 episode of "NXT,", Fyre defeated Dawn in an Extreme Resolution Match and then a few weeks later, they became tag team partners.

Other title changes at Stand & Deliver include Carmelo Hayes defeating Bron Breakker to become the new "NXT" Champion and Indi Hartwell winning a ladder match to become the "NXT" Women's Champion.