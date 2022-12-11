Result Of Isla Dawn Vs Alba Fyre At NXT Deadline

The feud between Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre intensified on Saturday at the WWE "NXT" premium live event, Deadline.

The feud started when Dawn made her return to WWE programming on the November 15 edition of "NXT." Dawn came at the end of the Last Woman Standing Match and cost Fyre a chance at the "NXT" Women's Championship. She spat mist in the face of Fyre and pushed her off a ladder and Fyre ended up landing on the announce table. She was counted out and Rose retained her "NXT" Women's title.

Fyre didn't get her revenge tonight, because it was Dawn who ended up winning. A new official had to come during the match because another referee fell to the mat, and "black blood" poured out of his mouth. Dawn sent Fyre face-first into an exposed turnbuckle and won the match with a reverse headlock elbow drop.

Before her return on November 15, Dawn was last seen on the WWE programming on the final episode of "NXT UK" in July. Dawn made her "NXT UK" debut in 2018 and was part of a Triple Threat #1 Contender's match for the WWE "NXT" Women's Title. Toni Storm and Killer Kelly were also in the match.

Fyre was also in "NXT UK," though her ring name at the time was Kay Lee Ray. As noted, WWE had announced in August that "NXT UK" was going to go on a hiatus and will be transitioning into the rebranded "NXT Europe" next year.

Full results of Saturday's "NXT" Deadline premium live event are available here.