Former NXT UK Star Spoils Alba Fyre's Title Shot On WWE NXT

Isla Dawn is back on WWE programming.

During Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Dawn made her return at the end of the Last Woman Standing Title Match between "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre. Dawn popped up behind Fyre on top of a ladder Fyre had previously set up next to the announcers' desk. Dawn spit mist into the face of Fyre before pushing her off of it and through the desk. Rose was able to make it to her feet while the referee counted to ten, retaining her title in the process.

Dawn is a native of Scotland. She was last seen on WWE programming on the final episode of "NXT UK", when she participated in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match. She initially joined the brand in 2018 after competing in a Triple Threat Number One Contender's Match against Toni Storm and Killer Kelly and went on to participate in that year's Mae Young Classic. During her time in "NXT UK," Dawn competed against the likes of Fyre, Rhea Ripley, Meiko Satomura, Nina Samuels, and Millie McKenzie.

WWE had previously announced back in August on the Q3 earnings call that "NXT UK" would be rebranded into "NXT Europe" and re-launch in 2023. Dawn's status within the company had been unclear following the mass release of "NXT UK" talent on the same day the rebranding was announced. Dawn joins the likes of Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and The Dyad as superstars to make the jump from "NXT UK" to "NXT".