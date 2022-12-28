Isla Dawn Vs. Alba Fyre & More Announced For First NXT Of 2023

Several matches have been announced for the first "WWE NXT" of 2023. Current rivals Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are set to face each other in an Extreme Resolution match. The two have been feuding since Dawn returned to WWE programming on the November 15 edition of "NXT."

On her return to WWE television, Dawn cost Fyre a chance at the "NXT" Women's Championship after she spat mist in her face and pushed her off a ladder, which resulted in Fyre landing on the announce table. Fyre was counted out and lost to then "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Earlier this month, Dawn and Fyre faced each other at "NXT" Deadline where Dawn won the match after she threw Fyre into an exposed turnbuckle and then landed a reverse headlock elbow drop. The match did take a turn to the bizarre with one of the referees falling to the mat and "black blood" pouring out of his mouth.

The January 3 episode of "NXT" will also see Axiom face Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes battle it out with Apollo Crews, and Charlie Dempsey face Hank Walker, while there will also be The Grayson Waller Effect segment with "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. It's worth noting that Dempsey is the son of William Regal. Dempsey got his first "NXT" television win against Andre Chase on the November 8 episode of "NXT" and has also faced Walker before. He defeated Walker in just under five minutes on the December 6 episode of "NXT."

