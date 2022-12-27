WWE NXT Live Coverage (12/27) - North American Title Match, Cora Jade Vs. Wendy Choo, Battle For The Bar, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 27, 2022!
Wes Lee will be putting his North American Championship on the line tonight when he goes one-on-one with "The Don" Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo has been looking to get his hands on Lee since the tail-end of September after suffering a knee injury during a match between the two. Lee has been titleholder since defeating Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer, and Von Wagner in a Fatal Five Way Ladder Match at "Halloween Havoc". Will Lee be able to retain his title, or will a new champion be crowned?
Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid will be taking on Malik Blade, Edris Enofé, and Odyssey Jones in a huge six-man tag team match. The two teams had a heated exchange of words two weeks ago after Schism told Blade, Enofé, and Jones that they needed to become more serious and smarten up. Which team will come out on top?
Fallon Henley will be going head-to-head with Kiana James in a high stakes bout, with the winner earning themselves ownership of the Henley family bar. Henley has made it no secret on "NXT" the past few weeks that the bar has become a burden for her parents, and knowing this, James has made offers to take the bar off their hands in order to grow her business ventures. Henley has refused to simply hand the bar over to her and has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to keep the bar in her family. Which woman will come out on top?
Elsewhere in the women's division, Cora Jade will be facing Wendy Choo in a grudge match. Jade defeated Choo a few weeks ago after splashing Choo's drink into her face to win the bout, later resurfacing some unpleasant memories for Choo from her teenage years. Will Choo be able to exact her revenge tonight?
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as JD McDonagh heads to the ring. The Creed Brothers follow.
JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed)
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before they shove one another. Julius delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by an arm drag. McDonagh sends Julius to the outside, but Julius tosses him on top of the announce desk. He then tosses him head first into the ring post. McDonagh then uses the ring post to his advantage and targets Julius' arm.
Back from the break, Julius delivers a backbreaker to McDonagh. McDonagh delivers a kick to Julius before Julius flips him inside out. McDonagh delivers a few right hands to Julius' jaw, but Julius fires back with a forearm and a German suplex. McDonagh delivers an enziguri and a brainbuster. The two men teeter on the top rope before McDonagh delivers a headbutt that sends Julius off the top. He looks for a moonsault, but Julius rolls out of the way. He delivers a rolling spinebuster, followed by a sliding lariat for the win.
Winner: Julius Creed
After the match, Indus Sher heads to the ring and tells Julius he and his brother have proved themselves. He says that they will finally get their match in two weeks.
We then head backstage to Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and McKenzie Mitchell. D'Angelo says he feels great and will get his payback on Lee tonight. He then addresses Dijak, and asks Stacks about their meeting. Stacks says what happened behind closed doors will remain private, but it has been taken care of.
Back at ringside, Cora Jade heads down.
Back from the break, we head to a video from Schism. Joe Gacy says they know their lifestyle isn't for everyone and the group express their disgust with society and Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones. They say that they are four roots with one tree.
Back at ringside, Wendy Choo charges at Cora Jade.
Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
Choo wastes no time and goes straight to work on Jade. The bell rings and she delivers a series of forearms, followed by an arm drag. She delivers another forearm, followed by a chop. The two women spill to the outside and Jade sends Choo's head into the apron. Choo returns the favor and tosses her back inside. She rolls her up, but Jade kicks out. Choo delivers a dropkick, but Jade whips her to the mat and delivers a double stomp to her back. She chokes her on the middle rope, then delivers an elbow drop. Choo delivers a back elbow, followed by a series of forearms. Jade delivers a step-up knee, but Choo fires back with a powerbomb. She delivers a belly-to-belly suplex, followed by a springboard forearm and a crossbody off the middle rope. Jade plants Choo, but Choo manages to roll her up. Jade kicks out and Choo sends her into the middle turnbuckle. She plants her, then ascends to the top rope and delivers a crossbody for the win.
Winner: Wendy Choo
Back from the break, we see Fallon Henley preparing for her match as Josh Briggs hypes her up. He tells Brooks Jensen to stop looking at himself in the mirror fixing his sleeves. Jensen says he's cheering for "her" and Henley asks who "her" is. Jensen panics and clarifies that he's referring to Henley.
Back at ringside, Scrypts appears behind Jiro.
Ikemen Jiro vs. Scrypts
The bell rings and Scrypts delivers a dropkick. Jiro sends him to the outside and delivers a cannonball over the top rope. The two men get back in the ring before Scrypts delivers a dropkick and rains down several right hands. He delivers a pair of stomps, then trips Jiro. Jiro sends Scrypts into the turnbuckle, then delivers a back body drop and a right hand. He delivers a knee before Scrypts fires back with an elbow and looks for a standing shooting star press. Jiro rolls out of the way and delivers a kick to his face. The two men ascend to the top before Scrypts pushes Jiro off the top rope and delivers the Big Top Pop for the win.
Winner: Scrypts
We then head to a video hyping up Oro Mensah.
Back from the break, we head to a video of Alba Fyre addressing Isla Dawn. She says they will see who's laughing last next week when they go head-to-head in an Anything Goes Match next week.
At ringside, Lyra Valkyria heads down to the ring as Lash Legend waits inside.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend
The bell rings and Legend delivers a knee to Valkyria. She follows it up with an uppercut, then whips her to the mat and delivers an elbow. She hits a snapmare, then delivers an elbow drop to Valkyria's spine. Valkyria fires back with a pair of kicks to Legend's thigh, followed by a leaping shoulder tackle and an arm drag. Legend rolls to the outside before Valkyria delivers a dropkick through the middle rope. Legend trips her, then delivers a chop and tosses her back in the ring. Valkyria delivers a series of kicks, but Legend delivers a backbreaker. Valkyria fires back with a pair of lariats and a roundhouse kick to her head. She ascends to the top and delivers a diving crossbody for the win.
Winner: Lyra Valkyria
We then head to a video of Toxic Attraction reflecting on their year. Dolin says they've had a great year before Jayne says even at their lowest point, all eyes have been on them. She says they've seen people ask what's next for them and says they will rebuild themselves and return to glory, beginning with Roxanne Perez.
Back at ringside, Schism heads down. Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones follow.