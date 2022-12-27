WWE NXT Live Coverage (12/27) - North American Title Match, Cora Jade Vs. Wendy Choo, Battle For The Bar, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 27, 2022!

Wes Lee will be putting his North American Championship on the line tonight when he goes one-on-one with "The Don" Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo has been looking to get his hands on Lee since the tail-end of September after suffering a knee injury during a match between the two. Lee has been titleholder since defeating Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer, and Von Wagner in a Fatal Five Way Ladder Match at "Halloween Havoc". Will Lee be able to retain his title, or will a new champion be crowned?

Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid will be taking on Malik Blade, Edris Enofé, and Odyssey Jones in a huge six-man tag team match. The two teams had a heated exchange of words two weeks ago after Schism told Blade, Enofé, and Jones that they needed to become more serious and smarten up. Which team will come out on top?

Fallon Henley will be going head-to-head with Kiana James in a high stakes bout, with the winner earning themselves ownership of the Henley family bar. Henley has made it no secret on "NXT" the past few weeks that the bar has become a burden for her parents, and knowing this, James has made offers to take the bar off their hands in order to grow her business ventures. Henley has refused to simply hand the bar over to her and has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to keep the bar in her family. Which woman will come out on top?

Elsewhere in the women's division, Cora Jade will be facing Wendy Choo in a grudge match. Jade defeated Choo a few weeks ago after splashing Choo's drink into her face to win the bout, later resurfacing some unpleasant memories for Choo from her teenage years. Will Choo be able to exact her revenge tonight?

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as JD McDonagh heads to the ring. The Creed Brothers follow.