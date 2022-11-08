William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT

The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on a nationally-televised wrestling show.

Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "WWE NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.

Dempsey had earlier lost to Chase in his "WWE NXT" debut on August 30, following which he defeated former Chase U member Bodhi Hayward on "NXT Level Up" on September 4. But the latter match aired on WWE Network/Peacock, and Tuesday was the first instance of Dempsey winning a match on WWE TV.

It's unknown why Dempsey was written off WWE programming for over two months, but WWE's official website welcomed back the second-generation wrestler following his return to "WWE NXT" last week. In a backstage segment airing on November 1, Dempsey ambushed Chase to set up their singles match for this week.

Dempsey spent nearly 18 months on the "WWE NXT UK" brand before moving to the United States earlier this summer. During his time in the now-defunct show, Dempsey maintained an 8-2 win-loss record, with his only losses coming against Tyler Bate and Oliver Carter. The grappling specialist scored two wins over Axiom (FKA A-Kid) and several victories over Gallus' Wolfgang and Joe Coffey.

It remains to be seen if Dempsey continues his rivalry with Chase U, or moves on to other storylines on "WWE NXT."