Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut

The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode.

"NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.

Dempsey arrived in "NXT UK" in February 2021 as an enhancement talent. He was repackaged last September. He became part of the Die Familie faction alongside Teoman and Rohan Raja. Raja and Teoman were among the "NXT UK" stars that were released last week. "NXT UK" is going on hiatus with plans to rebrand it as "NXT Europe" for a relaunch in 2023.

Dempsey wasn't the only "NXT UK" star to make their "NXT 2.0" debut during Tuesday night's show. "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura appeared and is now involved in a women's championship unification Triple Threat Match at the Worlds Collide event on September 4. "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport are also part of the match.

Regal commented on Twitter about the rebranding of "NXT UK" on Twitter. Before WWE released him on January 5 as part of a major overhaul of "NXT" and the WWE Performance Center staff, Regal had been with WWE for 21 years. He made his AEW debut on March 6 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Regal is the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club, which includes Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli.