Triple Threat Match Will Unify WWE NXT And NXT UK Women's Titles

Minutes after announcing "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will face "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate in a title unification match, WWE has revealed another match at the upcoming Worlds Collide event to unify two more titles.

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose will face "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Women's Championship Unification Triple Threat Match on September 4.

The match was made official on Tuesday night's episode of "NXT 2.0." Satomura made an appearance during an in-ring segment between Rose and Davenport. Satomura has been the "NXT UK" Women's Champion since June 2021, when she defeated Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre on "NXT 2.0"). Satomura made her WWE debut back in 2018 in the second Mae Young Classic, where she was defeated by current AEW star Toni Storm in the semi-inals.

Rose has held the "NXT" Women's Title since she defeated Raquel Gonzalez ("SmackDown's" Raquel Rodriguez) on the Halloween Havoc special back on October 26, 2021. Rose's latest title defense was on last week's episode of "NXT," when she defeated Zoey Stark.

Davenport made her "NXT 2.0" debut during a backstage segment on last Tuesday's episode. She introduced herself to Indi Hartwell as "the next 'NXT' Women's Champion." Davenport made her "NXT UK" in-ring debut on the episode that aired on July 8, 2021, when she got a win over Laura Di Matteo. Davenport's most recent match was on the August 4 episode of "NXT UK," when she faced Isla Dawn in an "NXT UK" Women's Title Number One Contender match. The match ended in a no-contest.