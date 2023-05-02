WWE NXT Live Coverage (05/02) - North American Title Match, JD McDonagh Vs. Dragon Lee And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on May 2, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

North American Champion Wes Lee will be putting his title on the line tonight against Drew Gulak. Lee successfully defended his title against Gulak's ally Charlie Dempsey on the April 18 edition of "NXT", which led to Gulak and Dempsey blindsiding Lee after the match. Lee accepted a helping hand from Tyler Bate last week after Bate offered to be in his corner for the upcoming bout in an effort to even the odds.

Another title match is scheduled for tonight, as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will be defending their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The two teams came face-to-face with one another at the Performance Center this past Friday during Night One of the WWE Draft after Carter and Chance requested a title shot while Fyre and Dawn were being interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell to get their reaction after being drafted to "WWE SmackDown".

Gigi Dolin has been looking to get her hands on Jacy Jayne ever since Jayne betrayed her during an episode of Bayley's talk show "Ding Dong, Hello" several weeks ago. Tonight, she will have her chance to do just that as the two face one another in single's action.

Before he officially becomes a member of the "WWE Raw" roster after being called up during Night One of the WWE Draft, JD McDonagh will have one final match in "NXT" as he takes on Dragon Lee. Elsewhere, SCRYPTS will collide with Axiom as the two look to settle their differences once and for all. Tensions between the pair have been on the rise over the past few weeks, with SCRYPTS wanting to prove to the WWE Universe that Axiom is not who he says he is.

Joe Coffey of Gallus is set to go one-on-one with the leader of Schism, Joe Gacy. If Gacy wins, then his fellow Schism teammates The Dyad get another shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, but if Coffey wins, then The Dyad will never be able to challenge again while Gallus holds the belts.

Additionally, Dani Palmer will be competing in the squared circle for the first time on "NXT" programming tonight.