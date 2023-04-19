Indi Hartwell Set To Defend NXT Women's Title In Triple Threat Match At Spring Breakin'

WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell's next opponents were announced during this Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." Hartwell will be defending her title in a triple threat match against former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

While Hartwell was in the ring with Perez, Stratton came out to ringside and interrupted them. Perez and Stratton then started to bicker back and forth, but Hartwell put a stop to their argument and said that she was going to prove herself "by beating" both of them at Spring Breakin'.

Hartwell is currently in her first reign as the "NXT" Women's Champion. She won the title on April 1 at Stand & Deliver after defeating Perez, Zoey Starks, Gigi Dolin, Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria in a ladder match, and last defended the title against Starks on the April 4 episode of "NXT."

The Australian star has been on the "NXT" roster since her debut at an "NXT" Live Event in November 2019. She is also a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion which she won with Candice LeRae back in the summer of 2021.

The only other title match on the April 25 card is Carmelo Hayes defending the "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller. Hayes, like Hartwell, won at Stand & Deliver and became the "NXT" Champion when he defeated Bron Breakker. After the loss, Breakker turned heel, and he is now set to face Andre Chase at Spring Breakin'.

"NXT" will also have its first-ever Trunk match, between Pretty Deadly and Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, while Cora Jade will face Valkyria.