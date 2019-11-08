Last night's WWE NXT live event in Ocala, Florida saw the in-ring debuts of two talents - Indi Hartwell and Omari Palmer.

Hartwell, was announced by her real name - Samantha De Martin, teamed with Reina Gonzalez for a loss to Jessi Kamea and hometown star Santana Garrett. Hartwell, a wrestler from Australia, was just announced earlier this week as a member of the latest WWE Performance Center Class, along with Shotzi Blackwell, Scarlett Bordeaux, and referee Stephon Smith.

Palmer lost a singles match to Dexter Lumis, the former Samuel Shaw. Palmer was in the February PC Class that also included Shaw, Cameron Grimes, Elliott Sexton, Nick Comoroto, Chase Parker and Matt Martel, Rachael Ellering, Bronson Reed, Ricardo Miller, and Karen Q. Palmer is a former college football player for Syracuse.

In other news from last night's live event in Ocala, WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. appeared for an in-ring segment as he usually does when WWE is in town. Funk was interrupted by Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons. They had words until Matt Riddle and Keith Lee made the save, leading to a tag team match. Funk celebrated with Riddle and Lee after the match.

You can click here to read our full report from the Ocala live event.

Below are photos of Hartwell, Palmer and Funk at the show:

First time seeing an international VOD favorite of mine... impressive. @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/KYnXUKxUes — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019

We have the NXT in ring debut of @indi_hartwell here in Ocala FL pic.twitter.com/kO5XoWc2LK — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019