Last night's WWE NXT live event in Ocala, Florida saw the in-ring debuts of two talents - Indi Hartwell and Omari Palmer.
Hartwell, was announced by her real name - Samantha De Martin, teamed with Reina Gonzalez for a loss to Jessi Kamea and hometown star Santana Garrett. Hartwell, a wrestler from Australia, was just announced earlier this week as a member of the latest WWE Performance Center Class, along with Shotzi Blackwell, Scarlett Bordeaux, and referee Stephon Smith.
Palmer lost a singles match to Dexter Lumis, the former Samuel Shaw. Palmer was in the February PC Class that also included Shaw, Cameron Grimes, Elliott Sexton, Nick Comoroto, Chase Parker and Matt Martel, Rachael Ellering, Bronson Reed, Ricardo Miller, and Karen Q. Palmer is a former college football player for Syracuse.
In other news from last night's live event in Ocala, WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. appeared for an in-ring segment as he usually does when WWE is in town. Funk was interrupted by Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons. They had words until Matt Riddle and Keith Lee made the save, leading to a tag team match. Funk celebrated with Riddle and Lee after the match.
You can click here to read our full report from the Ocala live event.
Below are photos of Hartwell, Palmer and Funk at the show:
.@WWENXT debut for @indi_hartwell #nxtOcala— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
Announced by real name of Samantha De Martin pic.twitter.com/xD1z9wzE8x
.@WWENXT debut for @oshow94 #nxtocala pic.twitter.com/NaoM6gVt1t— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
First time seeing an international VOD favorite of mine... impressive. @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/KYnXUKxUes— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
We have the NXT in ring debut of @indi_hartwell here in Ocala FL pic.twitter.com/kO5XoWc2LK— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
Impressive debut.@indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/jbAPm5cWi7— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
We have the NXT in ring debut of Omari Palmer! @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/WcLPJQQf76— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
This show has everything!— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
Dory Funk Jr. @JQuasto. @RealKeithLee. @SuperKingofBros.
Crowd is going wild! pic.twitter.com/g5AZHugYqA
2019. pic.twitter.com/RkzvieXJpc— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
HOMETOWN HERO— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
M3 - #NXTOcala's own @SantanaGarrett_ defeated @ReinaGWWE and the debuting @indi_hartwell even after the treacherous @JessiKameaWWE turned her back on Garrett. pic.twitter.com/dnYrzWqa4K
M4 - @DexterLumis pinned the debuting @oshow94 after Big O went big and went broke. #nxtOcala pic.twitter.com/J8hrSmHO3S— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
M5 - @SuperKingofBros and @RealKeithLee with Dory Funk Jr. defeated @TheWWEBlake and @JaxsonRykerWWE #nxtOcala pic.twitter.com/3DHSOOYKaE— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019