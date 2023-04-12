First Title Challenger For Carmelo Hayes Decided On WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes' first "NXT" Championship challenger was revealed during the April 11 edition of "WWE NXT." Grayson Waller won a fatal four-way number one contender's match, defeating Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Duke Hudson, and will get a shot at Hayes' title.

Lee had hit Hudson with a powerbomb and was going for the pin before Waller hit Lee with a Stunner and instead pinned Hudson. After the match, Hayes came out and had a staredown with his future challenger.

Waller recently feuded with Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and then later with Johnny Gargano, who he lost to earlier this month at Stand & Deliver.

Stand & Deliver was also where Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to become the new "NXT" Champion, beginning his first reign with the title. A week after the title match, during the April 4 edition of "NXT," Breakker turned heel and attacked Hayes, hitting him with a lariat and then spearing him, while also powerbombing Trick Williams.

During this week's episode, Breakker could have been in the number one contender's match but revealed in Tuesday's segment that he doesn't need the approval of fans anymore.

Hayes will be defending his title against Waller on April 25 during the "NXT" special, Spring Breakin,' and will be his third attempt at winning the "NXT" Championship in 2023 having previously lost twice to then "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. Hayes vs. Waller for the "NXT" title is the first match to be announced for the Spring Breakin' show.