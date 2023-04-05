Bron Breakker Turns Heel In Shocking Ending To WWE NXT

Former WWE "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker shocked fans and turned heel during the April 4 edition of "NXT." Just a few days prior, at the "NXT" PLE, Stand & Deliver, Breakker showed that he was a good sport after he lost the title to Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Breakker handed the title to him and even shook his hand.

Things changed at the end of Tuesday's episode as Breakker attacked the new "NXT" Champion as well as Trick Williams. Breakker first acted as he did on Saturday at Stand & Deliver, but after he held up Hayes' hand, he hit a lariat and speared him. He then proceeded to powerbomb Williams.

Before losing the title this past Saturday, Breakker had been the "NXT" champion since April 4, 2022. It was his second reign as the champion, with his first coming between January 2022 and March 2022. Hayes, on the other hand, is in his first run as the "NXT" Champion. He is a former two-time "NXT" North American Champion and was the last WWE Superstar to hold the WWE "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship before it was unified with the North American Championship.

During this week's episode of "NXT," Cora Jade made her return and attacked the new "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell, while Noam Dar also returned with the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup to WWE programming, his first appearance since his last match on the now defunct "NXT UK" brand in August 2022. Wes Lee defended his "NXT" North American title against Axiom and retained the title. Full results of the April 5 edition of "NXT" is available here.