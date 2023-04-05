Noam Dar Is Back On WWE NXT And He Brought The Heritage Cup With Him

On the August 25, 2022 edition of "NXT UK," Noam Dar defeated Mark Coffey to win the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup. The match was the last time that Dar was on WWE programming until tonight's episode of "NXT." Dar made his return during the match between Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer, and brought with him the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup.

"Hello, Hello, Hello," said Dar. "Here me now, rejoice, the rumors are true, they saved the best for last. After months of negotiations, the most sought-after transfer from across the pond, stepping over, Noam Dar is finally here in 'NXT.' But as you can see, I've got my big beautiful gold prize chalice, the 'NXT UK' Heritage Cup. However, I'll be the one to say if there is anyone fit enough or even good enough to be graced with the opportunity to challenge for my 'NXT UK” Heritage Cup."

Before he was part of the "NXT UK" roster, Dar was a regular on "WWE 205 Live" and wrestled in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. The 29-year-old, who is the first-ever Israeli to compete in a WWE ring, has held the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup twice in his career with his first reign beginning in October 2021. Mark Coffey, A-Kid, and Tyler Bate are the only other stars to have held the cup in WWE.

After Dragon Lee defeated Frazer, he had a staredown with Dar, which could mean a possible future match for the Heritage Cup. Full results of this week's episode of "NXT" are available here.