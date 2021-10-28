Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with a grudge match!

Mark Coffey (w/Wolfgang) vs. Rohan Raja (w/Teoman)

Both men go for a tie-up, leading Mark Coffey to shove Rohan Raja against the ropes. Coffey takes his fight to Raja on the mat with a tight wrist lock takedown. Raja transitions by popping Coffey’s shoulder out of the socket then sends him straight towards the ring post. Raja lands a near-fall count. Coffey charges back with a shoulder block and sidewalk slam. He comes crashing down off the second rope for a two-count. Raja returns as the commanding force with a massive powerbomb for two! But he eats a big boot and flying clothesline. Coffey hooks the leg one last time and earns the pinfall victory.

Winner: Mark Coffey

Post-Match: Teoman storms in and lays an attack on Gallus. Several referees step in to break it up. The fans let out a roar of boos.

– In the back, Tyler Bate is warming up with Trent Seven by his side.

– Sid Scala announces there will be a No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Championship match between Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Symbiosis and Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter in two weeks.

– Before his match later today, Charlie Dempsey looks to add another win to his undefeated streak. Gallus makes their way to the back and asks Dempsey to let them know if he sees Teoman. Dempsey is disappointed; this is the second interview he’s had that was interrupted.

Amale vs. Myla Grace

Myla Grace tries to hold the upper hand at the beginning of this bout, but Amale shuts it down with some lockups. Both women trade blows, but Amale’s lands the hardest. Myla kicks out early at one. Ms. Blair Davenport arrives to watch this match up close. Myla snapmares out of Amale’s restraint. She keeps it up with a beautiful 619 attempt. Amale refuses to let Myla outdo her. She sends this thing into overdrive with a big boot and an exploder slam. Amale reigns victorious in this matchup.

Winner: Amale

– Noam Dar (w/Sha Samuels) gets some final stretches in before locking up with Tyler Bate.

– Nina Samuels tries to interview Aleah James, but James politely declines to speak with her.

– Rampage Brown wants none of Flash Morgan Webster’s slaps. Instead, Brown tells Webster if he wants a match, he’ll give it to him.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Danny Jones

Charlie Dempsey drops Danny Jones with a twisting single leg takedown. Dempsey lands one count after hitting a textbook suplex. Jones digs deep with a ruthless back fist before floating over with a bow and arrow! Dempsey ducks under and clutches in a standing armbar for another near-fall. His strength intensifies with a powerful fallaway suplex. Jones turns it around for a brief moment, but Dempsey latches on with two perfect butterfly suplexes. Dempsey earns his 2-0 victory when he locks in a straight armlock turned half crab/camel clutch combo.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

– Next week, Jinny is primed for her NXT UK Women’s Championship. We hear from Jinny and the champion Meiko Satomura in a pre-taped vignette. Will The Fashionista take home the gold for the first time, or can The Final Boss retain it?