WWE NXT Live Coverage (04/04) - Dragon Lee Vs. Nathan Frazer, Pretty Deadly Vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks, Dijak Vs. Odyssey Jones And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on April 4, 2023!

Dragon Lee is set to go head-to-head with Nathan Frazer as he competes in the squared circle for the first time on "NXT" television. Dragon made his in-ring debut this past Saturday at "NXT Stand & Deliver" in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the North American Championship, with him, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and Axiom all coming up short to Wes Lee. Frazer himself lost a North American title match to Wes a few weeks back on the February 28 episode of "NXT".

Dijak looks to seek some retribution on Odyssey Jones as they collide in the ring in an effort to put their issues to rest. Jones eliminated Dijak from a Twenty-Man Battle Royal last week, subsequently costing him a spot in the North American Championship Fatal Five-Way Match this past Saturday.

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo collided with Gallus and The Creed Brothers in a match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, but ultimately fell short after Gallus managed to hold onto their title with a little help from a returning Joe Coffey. Tonight, the duo look to redeem themselves as they square off with the hosts of the aforementioned Premium Live Event, Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.