Carmelo Hayes Doesn't Miss, Captures WWE NXT Championship At Stand & Deliver

Carmelo Hayes captured the WWE "NXT" Championship during Saturday's WWE "NXT" PLE event, Stand & Deliver. In the main event, Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to become the new champion. He hit his finisher "Nothing But Net" for the pinfall. At the end of the match, Breakker presented Hayes with the title belt and raised his hand in victory.

This is Hayes' first title reign as "NXT" Champion, he's a former two-time WWE "NXT" North American Champion. He was also the last "NXT" superstar to hold the WWE "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship in April 2022.

Before losing the title today at Stand & Deliver, Breakker had been the "NXT" Champion for almost a year. Breakker defeated then-champion Dolph Ziggler on the April 4, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw." He was in his second reign as the "NXT" Champion and during that reign, he defended the title against the likes of current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy. Breakker's first "NXT" title reign was from January 2022 to August 2022.

It wasn't the only title change during Stand & Deliver. Indi Hartwell became the new "NXT" Women's Champion after defeating former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, and Tiffany Stratton in a ladder match. Though it's worth mentioning that Hartwell had a little help from Dexeter Lumis. He appeared from under the ring and helped her up the ladder to grab the title. Another title change was the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles, Alba Frye and Isla Dawn became the new champions after they defeated Fallon Henley and Kiana James.