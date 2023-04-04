Cora Jade Returns To WWE NXT, Attacks Indi Hartwell

Hot off the heels of her championship victory at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver Indi Hartwell geared up for her first title defense on Tuesday's edition of "NXT." She put her newly won "NXT" Women's Championship on the line against another competitor from Saturday's ladder match, Zoey Stark.

Stark put up a strong effort against Hartwell, but in the end, it was Hartwell who emerged victorious. After Stark unloaded a belly-to-back suplex, Hartwell wisely rolled out of her reach. As Stark reeled her back in for the cover, Hartwell reversed her momentum, pinning Stark's shoulder down for the three-count. As she stood in celebration, though, Hartwell quickly realized that the win painted a huge target on her back.

In a surprise return to "NXT," Cora Jade stunned Hartwell with an attack from behind, before sending her crashing to the mat with a DDT. As Hartwell lay immobile, Jade picked up her title.

"I still run this place!" she exclaimed, before dropping it back down to Hartwell.

As Jade exited the ring, she exchanged some fierce words with Tiffany Stratton, who watched it all unfold from the entrance ramp. With Jade's intentions now made very clear, Indi Hartwell must watch her back. Prior to her return, Jade was absent from WWE programming for nearly three months. Her last televised match occurred on the January 10 episode of "NXT" in a 20-woman battle royal. In recent weeks, reports suggested that Jade had been recovering from an undisclosed injury, but evidently, she's since been cleared.