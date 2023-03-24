WWE NXT's Cora Jade Reportedly Dealing With An Undisclosed Injury

Cora Jade has been off television for the past couple months, and the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason behind her absence is that she is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Jade hasn't competed on "WWE NXT" since the New Year's Evil special, where she was part of a 20-woman battle royal, and since that point, has only had one other match. That took place at an "NXT" live event on January 20, where she was defeated by her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez in an "NXT" Women's Championship match. It is currently unknown what the exact injury is or how long she will be on the shelf for.

Jade had been a heavily featured member of the women's division for WWE's developmental brand, having held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Perez until turning heel on her partner. This led to the pair having a lengthy feud that culminated in a Weapon's Wild match at Halloween Havoc 2022. Most recently, Jade had been battling against Wendy Choo.

Jade had been expected to face Lyra Valkyria on "NXT," but that match was canceled without explanation, which is likely down to the fact she is injured. Jade's absence has been notable as of late, due to the fact that the brand is building toward its biggest show of the year at WrestleMania weekend, but she is not scheduled to be part of Stand and Deliver right now. The mystery surrounding Jade was only heightened this week when she deactivated her Twitter account, leading to further questions surrounding her status.