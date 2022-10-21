Cora Jade Talks WWE NXT Feud With Roxanne Perez, Main Roster Ambitions, WarGames Advice, Relationship With Bron Breakker & More - Exclusive

Thank you for having me.

My pleasure. I actually had the privilege of calling some of your action at Warrior Wrestling when you were Elayna Black.

Oh, did you really?

Yeah.

Oh, that's amazing.

You were so in and out, I didn't even ever have a chance to introduce myself. You were a flicker on the indies before becoming super famous.

Yeah, I feel like when I started working Warrior was in the summer of 2020-ish, and that's when I started picking up steam on the indies. I think that last September, October of 2020, I was home maybe once, twice. Those few months before I got signed were very all over the place. It was crazy.

So I guess if we could start there real quick. Like you say, you spent a little bit of time on the indies before WWE. Did that experience prepare you for WWE? Or do you feel having an indie background made it harder for you once you got into the system?

No, I feel like it definitely helped me, and I'm so grateful for all my time on the indies. I feel like I got to work with a lot of people and a lot of people helped me get here. And I feel I wanted the indie experience. Obviously WWE was always my goal, my end goal, but I grew up watching CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Daniel Bryan, all these people who came up through the indies. So I always wanted that indie experience and I wanted to work my way up, work through all these different companies. So I think it did help me a lot. And there's a lot of things I still take with me to this day that I learned on the indies. So I'm very grateful for that.

And now that there's a lot more younger people coming in who didn't have any wrestling experience, and they're coming in more of the college athlete route, I feel I have the advantage of being able to help some of the newer girls and tell them, not that I've been wrestling a super long time, but I was on the indies, coming up on four years of wrestling. So to be able to just learn how to be a leader and try to work with some of these new girls is really good. So I'm grateful for all that.

A vet at 21, giving out advice like that. Well, I know you were trained well, because I think you trained at Freelance and I know Mustafa Ali worked around there. I don't know if he had any influence on your training when you were coming up at all.

Yeah, I trained with him a lot. I actually just saw him again at "Raw" a few days ago when I was up there, which I haven't seen him in a while. So it was cool because when I started training, he had just got here, so he would always come and he helped me a lot. He's a very selfless person and no matter what his position, no matter how busy he is, he was always there to help. And getting to see him at "Raw" after we both came from Freelance is a cool full circle moment. Two little Chicago kids on "Raw" together was pretty cool.

I agree. And what a night, right? He closed the show, very cool.

He's great. I'm very happy for him. He puts his heart and soul into everything. So to see someone who has so much passion and deserves it to get their moment is pretty cool.