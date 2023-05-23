WWE NXT Live Coverage (05/23) - Tyler Bate Vs. Eddy Thorpe, Second Round Matches For Women's Title Tournament

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on May 23, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Two second round matches in the "NXT" Women's Tournament are set for tonight, as Roxanne Perez collides with Tiffany Stratton while Cora Jade goes one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. The winners will face one another at "NXT" Battleground on May 28 in order to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion following the relinquishment of the title a few weeks ago.

Before he takes on Joe Gacy and titleholder Wes Lee in a Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship on Sunday, Tyler Bate looks to gain some momentum going into the bout as he takes on Eddy Thorpe. Bate found himself involved in a verbal exchange with Lee and Gacy last week after Gacy suggested that Bate was using Lee to get a shot at the North American Championship and Bate admitting that he wanted such.

Nathan Frazer will be returning to action on "NXT" programming for the first time since coming up short against Dragon Lee on the April 4 episode as he faces reigning Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar. The pair came face-to-face last week during "The Supernova Sessions" while Dar was talking to his Battleground opponent, Lee.

Additionally, Axiom will be squaring off with Dabba-Kato as a result of a recent encounter between the pair.