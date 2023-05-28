NXT Great American Bash 2023 Announced For Cedar Park, Texas In July

During NXT Battleground, NXT's next big premium live event was announced, with the Great American Bash officially set for Sunday, July 30. The show will emanate from Cedar Park, Texas on Sunday, July 30, starting at 8 PM ET.

Taking place last year at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Great American Bash will continue a trend for WWE's developmental brand of doing PLEs outside of the state, which started with NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Previously, Shawn Michaels, who runs NXT, had stated that the brand has big plans for expansion in the future, teasing multiple international locations along with new stops in North America for the developmental brand.

With this show now announced, it doesn't appear that NXT will compete with All Elite Wrestling on the night, as the company is scheduled to hold its third edition of AEW Collision the night prior on July 29. NXT and AEW battling on the same night is nothing new, with the two brands going head-to-head tonight with Double or Nothing running at the same time as Battleground. This news however confirms that WWE SummerSlam scheduled for August 5 will work on a solo weekend from WWE developmental for the Detroit, Michigan show.

As for the previous Great American Bash, the 2022 event featured Bron Breakker successfully defending his NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes, who has since moved on to the main roster as a member of WWE SmackDown.