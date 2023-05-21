Cameron Grimes Viewed As 'Slam Dunk' By WWE Officials

After several months of being off television, Cameron Grimes made his "WWE SmackDown" debut following the 2023 Draft. In an update, Fightful Select reports that he has had a lot of people pulling for him behind the scenes for quite some time. Several WWE higher ups, including Triple H, have been fans of his work and had been working on calling him up long before he worked a "SmackDown" dark match earlier this year. Additionally, several producers have also spoken highly of his work, with one longtime employee labelling him a "slam dunk" because he can work several in-ring styles.

Prior to WWE, Grimes competed all over the independent scene as Trevor Lee. He had a run in Impact Wrestling where he was able to become a three-time X-Division Champion and one-time Tag Team Champion. He signed with WWE in 2019 and made his debut that summer in the very first "NXT" Breakout tournament where he came up short to Jordan Myles (ACH) in the finals.

Throughout 2020, Grimes competed in the "NXT" North American title picture and also feuded with Dexter Lumis. 2021 saw him turn his fortunes around when he feuded with LA Knight over the revived Million Dollar Championship. Grimes remained an integral part of the brand when they shifted to "NXT 2.0," and, as a result, he was able to capture the "NXT" North American Championship for the first time. After a feud with Joe Gacy at the end of 2022, Grimes disappeared from storylines as fans awaited his main roster debut. Then on the May 12 episode of "SmackDown," Grimes officially debuted with a hasty win over Baron Corbin.