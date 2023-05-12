Cameron Grimes Scores Memorable Win In WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut

Well that's certainly one way to make your WWE main roster in-ring debut. Friday night on "SmackDown," Cameron Grimes took on Baron Corbin. When it was all said and done, he only needed about seven seconds to take care of the former King of the Ring.

When the WWE Draft wrapped up during the May 1 episode of "Raw," Grimes was selected to the blue brand with the final overall pick, which gave Corbin the opportunity to tease him as "Mr. Irrelevant." After suffering an embarrassing defeat Friday night, we'll have to wait and see how the free agent responds.