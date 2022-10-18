Cameron Grimes' Raw Cameo Reportedly Indicative Of New WWE Regime's Planning

Cameron Grimes made a surprise appearance on "WWE Raw" on Monday night, enlisting the help of Luke Gallows and "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson in his quest to defeat The Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler in a six-man tag team match on Tuesday night's "NXT." According to report from Fightful Select, Grimes' appearance was fast-tracked.

Plans for the former "NXT" North American Champion's appearance were reportedly finalized last week, with the intention that plans for "call-ups" from the developmental brand will happen much swifter under the new leadership in WWE. The company is now under the creative direction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who not only used to run the developmental brand but has also promoted various people around him from the production side of "NXT." Levesque was not at this week's "Raw" as he tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend. "Raw" was overseen by WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James.

Not only did Grimes make an appearance on "Raw," he wrestled a match against Akira Tozawa before the broadcast. It was recorded for an upcoming episode of "Main Event." Though plans for Grimes were finalized last week, Grimes still had an "NXT" themed nameplate graphic shown on-screen during Monday's "Raw."

Tuesday night's "NXT" will go head to head with "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since April 2021, when "NXT" was moved from its original Wednesday night time slot to Tuesday nights. AEW's usual Wednesday night broadcast has been moved due to TBS' coverage of postseason baseball.