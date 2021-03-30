WWE NXT is officially moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network.

WWE and USA announced today that the weekly NXT show is moving to Tuesdays as part of a multi-year contract extension.

The first NXT Tuesday episode will be on April 13, which is the first episode after next week’s two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, in a press release. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

This essentially ends the so-called Wednesday Night War between NXT and AEW Dynamite, which ran for its 76th week last week. NXT will not be going head-to-head with Impact Wrestling as that show is moving from Tuesdays to Thursdays beginning next week.

Stay tuned for more on NXT moving to Tuesdays. Below is the official announcement WWE issued to us today: